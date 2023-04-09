Curb the increasing cases of road crashes

In recent years, Kenya has suffered an alarming increase in the number of road crashes, many of them fatal, which has become a serious concern for the government, stakeholders and the public.

National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) data show road crashes have increased by 5.8 per cent in the past year—an average of 10,000 cases yearly. This is a worrying trend that calls for immediate attention.

Several factors have contributed to the increase in road crashes. The main one is the lack of adherence to traffic rules and regulations by motorists. Drivers disregard traffic laws by speeding, recklessly overtaking and driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

Other causes include bad road conditions, inadequate road safety management and poor vehicle maintenance.

The effects of road crashes are devastating not only for the victims but also for their families and the country as a whole. Road crashes lead to fatalities, injuries and loss of property, which result in emotional and financial strain on the affected parties.

The economy is also affected since the crashes cause loss of valuable human resources, negatively impacting the workforce and the nation’s productivity.

To curb the increasing trend, first, there is a need to strengthen traffic laws and regulations to ensure that motorists adhere to them. This can be done by increasing the fines and penalties for traffic offenders and enforcing strict punishment for drivers who violate traffic rules.

Secondly, there is a need for the government to invest in road safety management by establishing efficient vehicle inspection centres, providing road safety education to the community and improving the capacity of the traffic police department.

It should also ensure that roads are properly maintained and provide adequate lighting and visible road signs.

Thirdly, there is a need to reduce the heavy loads ferried on roads since they contribute to the deterioration of road conditions, which could lead to crashes.

The government should ensure that vehicles carrying heavy loads comply with the required standards and regulations.

Lastly, provide road safety education to the community, especially to drivers and students. Education should emphasise the importance of observing traffic rules and the dangers of speeding and driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

The government and stakeholders need to work together to implement measures to reduce the number of road crashes and ensure that all road users are safe.

Adherence to traffic rules and regulations, proper road maintenance and road safety education are critical in reducing road accidents in the country.