Crippling trade unions weakens economy

According to social thinkers, trade unions in modern Africa lack moral and political capacity to defend workers’ rights. Basic principles of trade unionism have been eroded by complex forces in society ranging from impunity of government officials, political intrigues, judicial incapacity and corruption.

The trade union movement in Kenya was mooted alongside the fight for independence. Founding fathers of independence like Jomo Kenyatta and Tom Mboya, who were colonial government workers, were inspired to agitate for freedom because African workers were being oppressed.

In 1950, Tom Mboya was elected president of Nairobi City Council African Staff Association. Soon afterwards, he was elected the secretary general of Kenya Labour Workers Union. In 1952, when the political outfit - Kenya African Union (KAU) leaders were arrested, Mboya took over its leadership but when it was banned, he formed the Kenya Federation of Labour (KFL) becoming its secretary general.

Mboya used this new forum to agitate against the injustices African workers were being subjected to by the colonial masters.

In 1962, just before independence, Mboya was appointed minister for Labour. He established the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) and the Employment and Labour Relations Court.

The laws of Kenya that protect workers’ rights are enshrined in the Constitution under the Labour Relations Act, Employment Act, The Trade Unions Act and Chapter 4 of the Constitution.

Social thinkers believe that trade unions should be free movements where workers articulate their concerns in employment. A sound trade union movement in any democratic country should ensure growth both economically and socially.

In this gesture, when workers’ rights, welfare and concerns are addressed in the right manner, sound productivity is realised and improved workers social lives and national economic goals are realised.

Since independence, the government of Kenya has continuously suppressed and undermined the activities of trade unions.

The Kanu (Nyayo) regime, for example, suppressed trade unions because it felt threatened by the infiltration of opposition politicians in the trade unions. Labour organizations like the University Academic Staff Union (UASU) were banned and leaders arrested.

In a bid to hold on to taxpayers’ funds to support its runaway spending, the Executive and senior government officials of subsequent governments have continuously undermined and suppressed trade unions. Workers have been reduced to paupers with nowhere to run for help over their basic employment rights that are being grossly violated. They are slaves of the government.