Covid-19 red-listing unfair, but take care

Vaccine

People who have not received their full dose of the Covid-19 vaccine should go and get it.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  Letters

Last week, the United Kingdom moved Kenya from the red- to the amber-listed countries, enabling Britons to visit our country with fewer restrictions.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.