Court is right; BBI was a costly mistake

The Attorney-General will definitely head to the Court of Appeal to rescind Thursday’s ruling by a five-judge High Court Bench that the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill 2020 was unconstitutional, citing the process as flawed, null and void.

If the appellate court does not grant him his prayer, he will most likely head to the Supreme Court.

But there are amendments that cannot be effected in under 12 months to the general election. It’s just over a year to the next General Election and Kenyans will be left with two options: Go to the August 2022 General Election with the current Constitution intact or postpone the polls to August 8, 2023.

However, I foresee President Kenyatta having the last say as the general election is postponed to factor in any adjustments orchestrated by the Court of Appeal or the Supreme Court.

Eric Ambuche, Nairobi

What was so hard with President Kenyatta checking with honest lawyers whether the BBI process was the right one? Did he check with the Attorney-General (AG), or did the latter misadvise him?

Many months ago, it was said that the BBI had consumed Sh7 billion. Can those who have ‘stopped reggae’ tell us the total amount incurred in the process? The government should make this information public.

From now onwards, whenever it does something haphazardly, the Executive should remember that the Judiciary can ‘stop reggae’.

Githuku Mungai, Nairobi

Legislators in the National Assembly and Senate should have been keen and taken their time while debating the BBI report.

It’s a shame that the court declared it null and void, yet it was passed by both Houses, where we have the most qualified and experienced lawyers. We should now get enlightened, especially with the elections on the horizon.

Abednego Munyao, Machakos

The extent of unconstitutionality and illegality of BBI as determined by the High Court is astounding. This being not the first judgment where the President was found to have acted unconstitutionally, one may ask if the AG is ably advising the Head of State and the government.

It is not acceptable that taxpayers’ funds were spent on an illegal process only for it to be abruptly halted. Let the AG avoid further loss of public funds.

Jasper Gilo, Nairobi

Today, Kenyans should not be fighting due to different political ideologies. Many a time, youths have, mainly at the instigation of politicians, fought one another, ruining property and lives.

Ahead of the general election, let them engage in politics wisely.