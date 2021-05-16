Court is right; BBI was a costly mistake

Uhuru Kenyatta signature

President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga lead Kenyans in signing the BBI form during the National launch of the BBI signatures collection exercise at KICC in Nairobi County. 

Photo credit: PSCU

The Attorney-General will definitely head to the Court of Appeal to rescind Thursday’s ruling by a five-judge High Court Bench that the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill 2020 was unconstitutional, citing the process as flawed, null and void.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.