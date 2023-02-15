Counter-culture measures can beat banditry

Banditry has proven to be a retrogressive culture which is practised religiously by some of the communities in the North Rift region.

Going by the most basic definition of culture, it is vivid that the practice is inherent in the people and they have taken it up as their way of life just as other communities have their cultures like bullfighting, circumcision and many others.

The vice has become the norm in the north, where it has had a huge impact on the political and social state of the residents. During the attacks, numerous people have been maimed or killed, large numbers of livestock driven away and homes burnt down, just to mention a few of the atrocities that the victims suffer.

Peace has been elusive in the north for many years. The situation is caused by cattle rustling launching sporadic attacks in the region. People lead fearful lives as they are not aware of when next and how they will be attached by the communities hell-bent on stealing their animals.

Women and children have been most affected by the banditry menace with most of them getting displaced when their homes are razed by the arsonists during the attacks, forcing them to seek refuge at any other place where they feel safe. Police reservists, too, have been killed in the attacks, which show no signs of subsiding any time soon.

Vindictive nature

The vice is mostly motivated by the vindictive nature of the people in the affected region. The residents tend to retaliate whenever they are attacked; so, they go out for revenge and steal animals in a bid to showcase their might and supremacy to the opposing communities or tribes. They seek to take as many animals and kill as many people as possible to avenge what was done to them.

These people are bound to this retrogressive culture. There is, therefore, a need to counter what they inherited from their forefathers. To unchain them from the bondage of cattle rustling, it is imperative that the government take counter-culture measures against banditry. That will help the people to view things differently and also change their perception of culture and adopt cultures that respect human life.

Just like now, the government has tried before to counter the bandits by use of the police and military but that is yet to bear fruit. It is time to do things differently; doing the same thing several times and expecting different results is an absurdity.

Education is key to ending banditry in the north. Children and the communities at large should be introduced to modern ways of life and be told why it is wrong to continue holding onto cultural traditions that have proven not to be good to anyone, including themselves.

The elders need to be involved in the talks since the people there value their advice. They should be convinced to advise their people to stop the vile cattle rustling and banditry.