Cities that work rely on good urban policy

Cities matter for growth because they are the best pathways out of poverty to prosperity. Urban planning policy and law are the only hope to achieving prosperity as planning is the path left by the past but which influences the present and can shape the future.

County governments can demonstrate the knowledge of formulating policies and laws that can help cities to prosper.

Urban managers should advocate good governance structures, social inclusion, spatial development, urban prosperity and environmentally sustainable cities. They must ensure municipalities and towns are safe, inclusive, sustainable and resilient and they should move from planning theory to policy implementation. They should fight ills such as gentrification and destruction of historical sites, rogue and discriminatory enforcement procedures that kill the benefits of informality and creates disparity, the discriminatory nature of planning through zoning which encourages social exclusion and the high cost and lengthy process of approval that is both discriminatory and costly.

Of late, we have seen the emergence of vast cities and towns and the urbanisation of places that are poor and are poorly governed. Cities create order, safety and enhance public health but also face challenges such as traffic congestion and violent crime.

County governments should formulate several initiatives to foster economic growth. On physical urban land, focus should be on formal titling to ensure property ownership and the payment of property taxes. This will unlock the property values and empower ordinary citizens to take the responsibility of developing their cities.

Emphasis should also be on infrastructure. On housing, counties should use building materials and standards that focus on permanency. Policies, rules and regulations should be made flexible to avoid the over regulation of developers.

County governments should stop micromanaging entrepreneurship but instead attract investment. They should make firms job machines and facilitate the ease of doing businesses.

Cities and towns need to provide services and deal with urban problems. The money should come naturally from property taxes and land taxes. Counties that work, therefore, should consider having wise public leaders.

Besides the city initiatives, county governments should manage the shortcomings of laws and policies that have made counties not to live to their expectations. First, they should deal with illegalities, self-interest, informality and bad politics.

Laws and policies do not always achieve their intended purposes of dispute resolution but can harm society. Legal actions are at times used to harass individuals or to gain revenge rather than redress a legal, a matter.