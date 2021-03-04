Chronic alcohol link in severe lung injury

Chronic alcohol use has been shown to predispose to lung tissue-damaging caused by Klebsiella pneumoniae and infection inflicted by Streptococcus pneumoniae.

What you need to know:

  • Chronic alcoholics are three times more likely to be hospitalised with lung injuries and infections than non-alcoholics.

Recent studies indicate an association between alcohol use and acute lung injuries. It is established that alcohol use increases the incidence of pneumonia by three to four times.

