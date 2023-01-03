Braille literacy good for visually impaired

Today is World Braille Day. The UN set aside this day in 2018 to honour Louis Braille, the inventor of the braille system, but most importantly to celebrate and increase awareness of the value and importance of braille as a special medium of communication for the blind and partially sighted people and also as a way of realising their human rights.

For a lack of access to braille use, many productive people who could help society are not in a position to do so. Many of our institutions are yet to seriously promote braille literacy. Educating the public on the importance and use of braille among the visually impaired will put many in a position to help themselves and improve their quality of life.

To promote braille literacy in our institutions, the government must come up with a framework that will see training more personnel who will teach the blind and partially sighted people how to use the braille. Let us also create a discrimination-free environment for the blind to learn.

Most importantly, enhancing the use of braille in our institutions is recognising and respecting human rights in general.

Challenges

Besides, the government must address the challenges of the visually impaired. Vision loss-causing blindness is one of the things that can greatly impact one’s life, especially in a negative way. Many lose their jobs, others are run away by their families.

For years, people living with disabilities, more so the visually impaired, have faced high levels of discrimination, neglect and abuse, especially during crises. Lack of access to information and communication of their needs, such as lack of braille, covers these vices like an umbrella.

At the height of Covid-19, the UN implemented measures that promoted a disability-inclusive response to the pandemic and disseminated information by use of braille. The pandemic revealed it was critical to producing essential information in accessible formats like braille and audio.

That helped to reduce levels at which people with disabilities could contaminate the disease due to a lack of access to guidelines and precautions to protect against and reduce the spread of Covid-19.

Easy access to braille in our learning institutions and other organisations and sectors will help in achieving some of the goals and developments in all sectors. Braille will help to reduce the gap in access to information between the visually impaired and the sighted people.

Being visually impaired doesn’t interfere with one’s intelligence and reasoning. Many wrongly have this common notion that the visually impaired are not normal and hence are not productive.

Just as institutions embraced the construction of ramps for people with physical disabilities, especially wheelchair users, the same should be done for the placement of braille in working and learning environments where reading is available.