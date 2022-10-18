Boreholes, irrigation can help feed nation

Agricultural development is key to ending hunger, food insecurity and extreme poverty in rural areas. The main constraints to high yields is scanty fertiliser, low usage of machines and over-reliance on rain-fed farming.

Research shows crops produced under irrigation yield double those that rely only on rainfall for growth. In arid areas, it’s not possible to harvest anything without irrigation.

This year, most counties in central, eastern, northern and coastal Kenya did not receive much rainfall. That led to crop failure and hunger. Since most residents rely on agriculture, the drought ruined the livelihoods of millions.

Irrigation can take many forms—from wasteful flood irrigation to efficient drip irrigation, and from large schemes to localised household ones. To enhance food security, the government should not only encourage increased fertiliser use but also fund irrigation infrastructure, repair and launch of schemes.

These don’t have to be large; small schemes costing less than Sh50 million can cover hundreds of acres and transform the livelihoods of thousands of farmers.

Njoroge Wachira, Nakuru

* * *

It has been over four seasons without rains in the eastern region but the government has not put forward a long-term solution to the issue. It has only been giving out food and bottled water, which is not enough. This is like giving one fish instead of showing him or her how to fish.

That is not only ineffective but also expensive. The country spends a lot of money on buying food, which often doesn’t reach everyone. But why give the residents food while their livestock is dying, unless you expect them to give the rice to the animals? And it should not wait until the situation is dire.

The government should be supplying water to those areas. It can provide at least three rigs in every county to drill boreholes in every 200 square kilometres and supply them with pipes and animal watering points as a permanent and cost-effective solution.

Anthony Juma, Kisumu

* * *

This year has been the hardest to many Kenyans, especially those who depend on livestock and crop farming. More than 24 counties have been experiencing drought for more than two years.

It’s a relief that the government has offered solutions to the most affected areas like Mandera and Isiolo by giving them food. It should learn from the experience and invest in long-term measures like digging boreholes in those to prevent such crises.

The genesis of every drought is the lack of rain and if the government supplies enough water in the counties, people won’t suffer the way they are doing now. In counties like Meru, where the climate is a bit favourable, it should build dams for irrigation.