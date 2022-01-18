Boosting dialysis a big step towards UHC

Being diagnosed with renal failure is one of the worst moments for anyone. Categorised as chronic, the disease is increasingly becoming a cause of death and disability and commands a lifestyle change, including a cost factor and introduction of dialysis in growing frequency.

A patient needs an average of three dialysis sessions a week. Dialysis is a procedure that purifies a patient’s blood using a machine while balancing body fluids and electrolytes. This is a function that kidneys perform—removing waste and excess water and salt, thus deterring their build-up to dangerous levels.

With a growing number of cases over the years, efforts have been made to increase capacity of the very demanding procedure that offers a saving grace for patients. Offering respite to the growing number of patients in Kenya, the kidney dialysis project, under the Management Equipment Services (MES), can be counted as among the key ones that have revolutionised the health sector. It provides specialised equipment to the growing number of dialysis patients while reducing costs and increasing accessibility in treatment.

Private hospitals

Lack of equipment has, for many years, been a concern for Kenyans, many of whom are forced to fork out a substantial amount of money to access the facilities in private hospitals. Yet others grappled with inaccessibility of specialised equipment then in a few public hospitals.

The identification of such a problem is what fostered the current administration to channel funds towards increasing provision of dialysis kits through the MES.

Increasing efficacy in the heath sector, the country has experienced exponential growth in dialysis sessions for patients throughout the country, effectively reducing the mortality rate as a result of kidney failure.

From a meagre six renal units, the introduction of the Sh2.3 billion kidney dialysis project in 2016 has seen a 800 per cent mark-up of units, to stand at 54 for public hospitals. For the thousands requiring renal treatment, it has eased accessibility and even costs, right from what would have been spent on transportation to the health facility.

Hard work

There is a progressive increase in sessions for patients with a record 128,200 in 2020, up from 106,900 the previous year, which communicates the immediate effectiveness of improved capacity in healthcare. Such efforts illustrate the commitment and hard work in the leadership to cater for the needs of Kenyans.

Furthermore, the National Health Insurance Fund caters for patients’ costs for the sessions, unless exceeded for the week. That has given a new lease of life to many patients who could not afford a kidney transplant.

Healthcare often translates to a country’s wealth, for without a strong people, focus on improving the workforce and building the nation will be elusive.

A revamp of facilities and boost in specialised equipment are among the efforts that have contributed to the major positive change, especially for patients and their families.

With estimates showing four million people as likely to experience kidney failure, the enhancement of dialysis treatment cannot be underrated and marks many steps forward in beefing up healthcare.