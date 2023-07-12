Blame youth killings on poor upbringing

At my age, the most frequent news should not feature my children’s children ending their lives or those of their friends, lovers or even those with whom they don’t see eye to eye. It is depressive news that tends to limit my inner peace as I equate this chic generation to the biblical perverse generation.

The Good Book espouses the premiums of bringing up a child through the narrow path from which they’ll never deviate even when they are old and sinewy like me. At times, I tend to blame myself and my generation for bringing up the parents of these youngsters on the wide way and handing the ’baton’ to their children.

Most of the children at the centre of these dramas were brought up with everything they wanted within reach. They grow up and saunter into the ’wild’ but expect the old trajectory to follow them.

So, a girlfriend must never say ’No’ to an advance, anything they want must be provided and the word depravity must remain a relative noun to them. They’ll go to extremes to register their anger, and it’s always their way or the Thika superhighway.

The buck must stop somewhere and we can’t blame it on not counselling them. The rain started pounding us when we started bringing up children in an ambience of their preference.

Can we stem the tide this late in the day? Yes, but at a horrific cost, because we could have lost a whole generation of ’mama’ and ’baba’ boys and girls. It can’t be worse than this but everything is not yet over the cliff. We can salvage something.

Kabaria ole Muturi, Nyeri

* * *

Crimes of passion have been reported almost every time among young adults. But the obsession that yields from the rejection of one by the other should not result in an irrational killing.

One’s emotional arousal may not necessarily be mutual to the perceived other and, with that, young adults should be educated on emotional intelligence and on how to accept rejection.

Inasmuch as it is natural for a young person to feel attracted to another, the reject should accept the situation and move on. They can to engage in therapeutic activities like art to ease the pain.