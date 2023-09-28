Bipartisan talks weren’t ours but theirs

The Kenyan political class is made of great thinkers who will take away everything from anyone but themselves.

I heard that the ongoing bipartisan talks could not be held in a five-star hotel because some fellows were mindful of the economy. The team really has sympathy and empathy for ‘Wanjiku’.

But I want to imagine that the reports in the local media about the few millions of shillings that this committee is asking for is a hoax intended to give a bad name to the patriotic Kenyans sitting at Bomas. I also want to imagine that the proposed new counties and political offices is a message from the haters.

Top on the list was supposed to be the cost of living and the eminent men and women know the counties are consumers and generators of revenue. We may need one or two more counties but not as many as the haters say.

It was never the intention of the good people who were proposed to sit in the panel to slap mwananchi with a bill of hundreds of millions of shillings to fund the implementation of the report of this committee. But because the law must be changed so that it’s a win-win situation for the political players and protagonists, the naive ‘Wanjiku’ is being asked to bear with the situation.

I’m told the Kenyan economy is greater than that of the United States, and that’s why when the entire size of America—10,000,000 square kilometres, almost 20 times Kenya’s—has only 52 governors. Kenya, which is smaller than the State of Alaska wants to add to the excessive 47 governors.

Kenyans, in the words of Jimi Wanjigi, need to wake up from slumber and get very angry. The political class enjoys free fuel, chauffeured SUVs, free housing, round-the-clock security, domestic workers and first-class flights.

When they say they represent you, take it with a pinch of salt. They say what they don’t mean and mean what they will never say. The talks have nothing for us but everything for them.