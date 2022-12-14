Big tech players should destroy gains made

Amazon, Apple, Meta and Alphabet have over the years become the go-to providers, platforms, and gateways for the access and dissemination of information and online products. It is estimated that about three billion people make use of Meta’s Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram platforms every month.

Of these three billion, more than 90 per cent are outside the United States. Alphabet’s Google Search platform is used by more than 90 per cent of the global population, and Google’s Android software is said to support at least three of every four of the world’s smartphones.

The term ‘big tech’ is clearly an apt description for these technology companies that now control where and how we consume data products and content. This scenario has led to the rise of another important global conversation – the decentralisation of the Internet; a concept where this resource is owned by many, with millions of devices linked together in an open network. No one actor should own it, control it, or switch it off for everyone.

Digital economy

Big tech players have been expanding their physical presence in other markets. With the digital economy becoming one of the main drivers of growth in several African countries, accounting for more than five per cent of GDP, these multinationals have now set up shop on the continent.

Amazon announced a $280 million investment in their new African headquarters in Cape Town, payment processing platform Stripe acquired 100 per cent of leading African fintech Paystack, Google has invested in its first ever Africa product development hub in Nairobi as part of its Sh115.5 billion investments on the continent over the next five years, and Microsoft has invested Sh3 billion in its African Development Centre that is said to be one of the largest engineering facilities in Africa.

With the entry of big tech into the country and the region, therefore, some of these homegrown technology companies will be disadvantaged. These multinationals have in recent months raided local technology companies for talent.

Millions of dollars

While more choice is always good for the consumer, there lies an intricate challenge that has to be addressed. Granting multinationals, that continue to pay millions of dollars in fines over data protection breaches across the globe, access to invest in infrastructure that supports sensitive national communication apparatus, is a red flag.

Kenya’s content production industry is growing, and with digital platforms becoming a strategic repository for such creative content, the global tech industry needs to be challenged to find ways to encourage and ultimately reinforce decentralisation if the true intent of the Internet is to be realised.

At a national level, there should be some level of regulatory control that ensures that the entry of these big tech players does not result in them putting up infrastructure that could be considered cannibalistic to existing infrastructural investment by local players.

A good example is allowing these big tech entities to build their own submarine cable landing stations. Foreign direct investment is supposed to grow an economy, and not destroy or erode any gains that have already been made.