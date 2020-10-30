Beware of aflatoxin in stored maize

Schools in Kenya started opening from October 14, 2020 after about seven months of closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Another challenge, besides compliance with the Covid-19 control requirements, is that of the availability of enough food for students, especially in boarding schools.

The Cabinet Secretary for Education, Prof George Magoha, insists that this is not a problem because some food was left locked in the stores when schools closed. This food will obviously be maize and beans.

It is common knowledge that maize and maize products in Kenya are affected by aflatoxin contamination. This is due to poor drying and storage so that the maize contains higher moisture, which encourages the growth of the toxin producing moulds.

The mould is contained in the grain, so that growth and toxin production continues in the poor storage conditions like those prevailing in most schools.

It is, therefore, very likely that the toxin concentration increased to levels that could cause acute toxicity (illness or even death) during the months of closure.

This maize, if cooked using the normal methods, could cause illness. If illness does not occur, the liver could be rendered dysfunctional. If this maize has to be eaten, then caution has to be exercised during preparation to lower the toxins.

If a majority of the kernels are found discoloured and rotten, just discard by incineration. Do not give it to animals. If only a few kernels are discoloured or rotten, pick them out and discard likewise.

Of the remaining healthy kernels, wash the maize three times with twice the volume of water (one litre for each kilogramme) and discard the wash water. Maize for milling into flour for ugali or porridge should be washed the same way and dried before milling.

To increase the safety of consumption of the food, cook the maize, even in githeri with beans, by adding one teaspoon of grey ash, magadi soda, or lime (the one available in hardware stores is safe) for every kilogram of kernels cooked. Ugali and porridge can also be prepared by adding to the cooking water the same level of the alkaline ingredients for every kilogram of flour used.

The foods prepared in this manner appear slightly yellow but are very palatable. Cooking the maize and products in alkali, usually referred to as nixtamalisation, has also an added nutritional benefit of releasing niacin (Vitamin B3) from the bound form.

Beans, when stored with moisture higher than the optimum, acquire what is called hard to cook (HTC). They do not cook completely by the normal methods and, eaten in that form, they can cause serious stomach discomfort.

The beans can cook sufficiently using the same substances in the same ratios as were used to cook maize.

Prof Jasper K. Imungi, professor of food chemistry (retired), University of Nairobi