Beneath veneer of glitz at devolution meets

By Bii Samoei

Devolution conferences, like last week’s in Eldoret to mark 10 years of devolved governance in Kenya, have turned out to be elaborate powwows featuring remarkable speeches from political A-listers, top government bureaucrats, NGO-types, diplomats and business elites.

Every county has a booth to showcase its achievements.

The fruits of devolution are supposed to be in full display here but you would be excused if you get the impression of a food aisle in a supermarket. Reason? The goods are bought from shops.

If Kenya earned a dollar for every mention of ‘value addition’, the shilling would never tumble. The value of our exports continues to drop as imports’ rise. The bane of Africa is exporting raw agricultural products due to a slender manufacturing base.

Our devolved units have not fared better than the national government on this score.

The leitmotif in DevCon adverts are level-four hospitals, market stalls, hospital equipment, street lighting, roads and bridges, offices, construction machinery and the occasional agricultural machinery.

Very few counties have successfully ventured into manufacturing and value addition yet they are the recurring themes in gubernatorial contests and national economic blueprints—viz President Mwai Kibaki’s Kenya Vision 2030, Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big Four Agenda and now, Dr William Ruto’s Bottom-up Economic Transformation Agenda (Beta).

Makueni County under Prof Kivutha Kibwana put up a fruit processing factory to mop up excess mangoes produced there; ditto Kitui County Textile Centre (Kicotec), the first garment factory by a county government. Governor Gladys Wanga’s Homa Bay has commissioned Kigoto Maize Milling Plant, complete with a maize flour brand, Mokwa.

If every county could establish a factory or two in the next five years, we would, in seven years, be a rapidly industrialising middle-income economy. Shall we?