BBI ruling essence of separation of powers

Mohammed Nyaoga, James Orengo and Waweru Gatonye

Senior counsels Mohammed Nyaoga, James Orengo and Waweru Gatonye share a light moment during the BBI appeal ruling at the Supreme Court building on August 20, 2021.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

The essence of the separation of powers between the Executive, the Legislature and the Judiciary in Kenya was demonstrated on Friday, when the Court of Appeal judges upheld the High Court ruling that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Constitutional Amendment Bill was illegal and unconstitutional.

