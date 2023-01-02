Banks must curb forced cash withdrawals

I have heard from victims and read statements about forced money transfers by armed individuals and those who spike other people’s drinks. That has become the norm and acceptable, such that it seems like we are all in line waiting for our turn.

Sadly, the number of Kenyans who have fallen victim to robbers is increasing by the day, yet not much seems to be done to curb the vice or at least serve justice to the victims. But should we accept and move on? No, we should never allow injustice or crime to reign supreme.

I hear a cyber-crime cartel operates from Kamiti Maximum Security Prison in cahoot with prison warders. It doesn’t come as a surprise, then that, in the recent past, some warders have been placed at the scene of robbery with violent incidents.

Mobile money service providers ought to up their game. They have the capacity to stop any financial transaction even before it happens. I have seen international money transfer companies refuse to pay ‘beneficiaries’ where discrepancies in the names are reported. What’s so difficult about disabling unregistered lines from making calls and money transfers? It would take a very short time to do so.

Evaluate account

Banks can do more to save customers from being forced to make withdrawals. They can evaluate an account holder’s banking behaviour and allow or disallow a withdrawal. Face recognition and fingerprint-identifying systems could also help. Surveillance cameras in the parking and around the ATMs should be in high resolution. How about prohibiting masked individuals from making withdrawals?

How does someone who fraudulently gets funds into his or her phone manage to walk up to a mobile money agent and make a withdrawal? It’s very easy to track mobile money transfers from source to destination.

Mobile money operators should install a customer verification system that identifies the person carrying out a withdrawal before it is done and either stops or allow the transaction.

Bank customers must also disclose their annual income so that when transactions concerning their account exceed expectations, the bank raises a red flag and seeks an explanation from the customer as regards the source of the money.

You can’t have an account and yet you don’t know where the money comes from; it could be the proceeds of a crime. The taxman, KRA, needs to collaborate with money transfer agents and share our annual worth so as to be able to establish one’s sources of income.

We must not allow criminals to steal and rob us and then roam freely as if we are in a jungle—not in the 21st Century when technology should help us to eradicate crime from our midst.