Ban betting on radio, end gambling culture

Dear Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua aka Riggy G. Thank you for the many things you are doing for Kenya, and especially recently when you championed the removal of delocalisation in teaching profession. But some teachers claim they have not received transfer letters as county directors drag their feet.

I now request you to rein on radio stations. Almost every radio, except faith-based ones, has a paybill number or runs betting programmes all day. You cannot tune in without being asked to send money and win a prize. They remind listeners every three minutes to send Sh50-100.

Sadly, some of the people who recently got the Hustler Fund loans of Sh500 and above spent it on this betting craze on radio.

Radios no longer give information, entertainment and education as required but capitalise on betting. The era when people used to call a station and request for a song is long gone, replaced by betting. In an hour, only two songs lasting two minutes are played; the rest of the time is taken up by betting advertisements.

Radio station owners must be the richest business people. Just imagine, since morning till late at night, all the presenters do is announce the paybill number!

This betting has adversely affected many homes. Kenyan workers send money to their aged parents at home for food or medication but the latter spend it on betting. Students bet away their pocket money, ending up not paying food and rent. Some are entrusted to buy items but end up betting on the money.

Mr Deputy President, you are a man of action. End this betting menace to bring sanity to listening to the radio. The radio stations used to survive without betting; they can still do it.

The issue has been discussed elsewhere but there is no sign of it stopping. I don’t know what the Communications Commission of Kenya is doing about it. Please stop them now. Thank you.

Veronica Onjoro, Mombasa

Last month’s report by the Central Bank of Kenya which revealed that Nakuru, West Pokot, Nyandarua, Busia, Trans Nzoia, Siaya and Nairobi counties have the highest number of youth in the country participating in betting and gambling activities is profoundly saddening.

The report said while these counties are beyond the national average of 11 per cent, Nakuru (25.6), West Pokot(25), Nyandarua (23.7) and Busia (22.3) were notorious for betting addiction. Video games have become ubiquitous while the ongoing 2022 Fifa World Cup is now a lucrative business for national and international betting firms.

Let the government address the obsession with betting.