Austerity measures can end cash crunch

Corruption tentacles have spread far and wide and affected all sectors of the economy.

The much-hyped increase in the cost of living is primarily due to rampant graft, which seems to have been accepted as part of life by the citizens as they are rendered helpless in the fight against it.

We have just witnessed corruption in the recent maize and fertiliser subsidies. Pronouncements and suggestions on how to tame corruption are made by leaders almost on a daily basis but nothing happens.

A lot of taxpayers’ money is stolen from the public coffers daily by the same people entrusted with safeguarding public resources. The government would not lack money to pay salaries and meet other public expenditures if the loopholes through which looting is done are sealed.

Many austerity measures have been recommended by the leaders and other relevant stakeholders as a way to fight corruption but nothing has been done. They should be implemented urgently.

These include the reduction of the annual budget by Sh300 million as stated by the President; reversal of appointment of the 50 CASs; and cessation of unnecessary travel by big shots and their joy riders.

Others are stoppage of per diems, sitting and entertainment allowances and engagement of expensive external professionals such as lawyers, engineers, surveyors and other consultants while the government has its own on the payroll.

The national and county governments should build their own office blocks and headquarters to save on exorbitant rent. Staff housed in government houses should pay rent at market rates. Boardrooms should be used for all local meetings, seminars, training, workshops and so on, not expensive far-off venues.

Purchase and allocation of fuel-guzzling vehicles to staff should be stopped or restricted to only a few top managers and the use of pool vehicles encouraged. The local healthcare system should be improved and revamped so that all, including political leaders, are treated locally instead of them and their families going abroad for expensive services.

Most big corruption cases occur in procurement departments. More attention should, therefore, be directed there. All such cases under investigation and before the courts should be expedited and finalised and satisfactory explanations given for all dropped high-profile ones.

Lastly, all the jobless graduates and others should be employed and the tax base widened to net more revenue. That will also boost Helb's coffers as the loans are recovered. In addition, the super-scale earners up the ladder in public service, including politicians, should take a pay cut.

Were such measures to be immediately implemented to the letter, there would be enough money to enable the government to navigate through the current cash crisis easily.