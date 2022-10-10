Apply day’s theme for good mental health

Mental health is one of the biggest challenges humankind has ever faced. Noam Shpancer, a professor of psychology, says mental health is not a destination but a process; it is about how you travel but not where you are going.

The World Health Organization (WHO) says mental health is a condition that affects how we feel, think and act, interfering with individuals’ emotional, psychological and social well-being.

In recent years, mental health cases in Kenya have increased steadily. The condition has been a global topic of discussion with heads of state working tirelessly in pursuit of a solution in vain.

Statistics show one in every four people who visit healthcare facilities has a mental health condition. That is 11. 5 million Kenyans. Research shows that there are more cases among males than females. Men are more affected; unlike women, they usually don’t open up and share their experiences.

The youth make up three-quarters of the affected population, among them 70 per cent of university students—with 40-50 per cent of cases of depression and the rest being other conditions.

Mental health conditions include depression, addictive behaviour, anxiety and a small percentage of mood disorders. Research has shown that depression is the leading form of mental health condition. In many cases, it goes undiagnosed. The adverse effects usually felt later, include stress and suicidal thoughts and feelings.

Research shows young people—from adolescence the to early 20s—have suicidal thoughts and feelings. Most people in this age bracket are at school. Suicidal thoughts may originate from their state of hopelessness, helplessness, bullying, isolation from family members, pressure from studies and lack of family support. Drug and substance abuse has its share in the conditions among teenagers and youth.

Every October 10 since 2013, the WHO has organised a global campaign for World Mental Health Day. The World Federation for Mental Health announced the theme for this year’s event as “Make mental health for all a global priority”.

But despite the celebrations, just little steps have been made in beating mental health conditions. Governments and heads of state should be at the forefront of efforts to curb widespread mental health cases.

Making mental health a priority will help to eradicate the condition. Let us all join hands to end mental ill health by being our brother’s and sister’s keepers. By speaking up, one can get help when necessary. Guidance and counselling services help a lot.