Allow Sakaja to bring back sanity in Nairobi

Nairobians must fully support Governor Johnson Sakaja as he embarks on efforts to bring back sanity to Nairobi City. Nairobians elected Mr Sakaja to do what previous governors feared to do – remove hawkers and matatus from the Central Business District (CBD).

Before matatus were allowed to bring chaos into the CBD, Nairobi had a public bus transport company called Kenya Bus, that served all suburbs. For example, bus number 118 operated the Wangige -Westlands-City Centre route. Number 3 was on the Kinoo-Kawangware-City Centre-Eastleigh route.

It was a nonstop revolving chain service. The buses used to simply drop passengers at Nyayo House on both sides of the road, Ambassador, University Way and Bus Station.

They never stopped in front of shops for hours waiting for passengers and terrified shopkeepers and customers. Currently, matatus behaviour towards shop owners is treacherous.

A matatu drops passengers and then stops in front of a shop all day waiting for evening passengers, denying the real shop owner parking, loading or unloading space and blocking customers from accessing the premises.

From morning to evening Tom Mboya Street, River Road, Mfangano Street, Ronald Ngala Street and others are blanketed by marauding matatus. It makes Nairobi unattractive to businesses. Some bus stops like the one at Koja Mosque roundabout must be relocated to let the roundabout serve its purpose.

As it is, the bus stop is too dangerous for passengers to access. Passengers will walk to any bus or matatu terminal irrespective of its location. Office workers walk from University Way to the Railways terminal, so why do other matatu crews complain about being relocated?

Added to this are boda boda riders whose conduct is out of this world. So, anyone threatening the Nairobi governor must know that we Nairobians elected him to serve us not to serve a select group of people. If you are in Nairobi you must obey the wishes of Nairobians.

I advise Mr Sakaja to find time and consult the Uasin Gishu Senator and former Governor Jackson Mandago who brought sanity to Eldoret town by dealing with matatus and hawkers. Despite threats, he prevailed since very few of these loudmouths voted.

Removing matatus from the CBD will help improve the health of Nairobians as they walk to bus terminals. In fact, City Hall Way-Moi Avenue and Kimathi Street should be closed to vehicles and turned into walkways and only allow delivery trucks.

This will also reduce muggings and robberies that have been common of late. Mr Sakaja, nothing is easy at the start, but to cut down a huge tree you start with one axe strike. Ailing Nairobi is at your feet Governor Sakaja.