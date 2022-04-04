All have right to visit any part of country

I applaud the arrest of the people suspected of having stoned Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s helicopter when he visited Rift Valley at the weekend.

It is alarming to see such incidents as we head towards the general election. The politicians who misuse the youth to do this should be severely punished. Candidates should ask their supporters to keep the peace. The citizens should also refrain from being exploited by rogue politicians and expose perpetrators of such acts for the necessary action.

Kenyans should love one another and avoid being divided along ethnic or class lines.

John Kuria, Nairobi

* * *

I support Cotu boss Francis Atwoli’s call to Deputy President William Ruto to deny UDA and Kenya Kwanza Alliance tickets to all those involved in the attack on former prime Minister Raila Odinga at the weekend. It will be a shame to them if they are found guilty. How can an elected leader plot violence?

The IEBC should also punish them to serve as a warning to those careless leaders who might be thinking of planning hooliganism. Kenya is far much greater and more important than a few leaders who don’t care about the citizens.

We, the citizens, should not give any arrogant politician a chance to represent us anywhere. Further, the government must act to prevent post-election violence. The National Cohesion and Integration Commission and the DCI should make sure that those who incite the people and give hate speeches go to prison.

Paul Kimemia, Kiambu

* * *

Cases of goons interrupting peaceful political rallies are on the increase. The latest case is the attack on the leader of Azimio la Umoja, Raila Amolo Odinga.

Security agencies should move swiftly to bring perpetrators to book. We need peace before, during and after the elections.

We should have learnt a lesson from past attacks that led to death and injuries to many. The bad history must not be allowed to recur.

Francis Njuguna, Kiambu

* * *

The attack on Azimio la Umoja flagbearer Raila Odinga is retrogressive and should be condemned in the strongest terms possible.

It’s disheartening that young people are being paid to cause chaos by political leaders who, instead, should be propagating for peace and harmony in this electioneering period.

Every leader, irrespective of their political ambitions or affiliation, has a right to campaign in any part of the country and, thus, there should be tolerance and respect among the competitors.

The police should conduct thorough investigations and ensure stern action is taken against those who participated in the violence in one way or the other, to serve as an example.