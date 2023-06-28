After Sakaja’s false promises, Nairobi still dirty

In April, the governor of Nairobi City County, Johnson Sakaja, promised to hire 3,500 young people who would aid in a clean-up of the national capital.

He also stated that procurement of garbage tractors, lorries and refuse compactors was underway to ensure the process began that very week.

But today, three months later, walking along some major streets of Nairobi, I wonder if the county government ever made any effort towards fulfilling its promise.

It’s the same case with the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) and other environmental conservation-affiliated organisations, who seem to have turned a blind eye to the heaps of filthy heaps of garbage dumped on the roadsides.

Nairobi is recognised as one of the biggest, fastest-growing and populous cities in Africa and this places it at an advantage of hosting several big events, such as international meetings and conferences and sports championships, as well as providing an ample environment for investors from all over the globe.

Therefore, the city needs a clear strategy and designated dumpsites where all its waste can be directed for proper disposal.

It is very unfortunate that, in this era, most of the city’s liquid waste from domestic households and industries is still directed into small roadside streams and trenches while some are let to flow into the Nairobi River.

The lack of a proper disposal site for this waste—which, in some parts of the city, has accumulated to the extent of hampering the efforts to manage garbage and waste collection— evidently poses a hazard to the residents, animals as well as plants.

Used baby diapers, packed food containers and wrappings have lately become a common sight for the residents and visitors to Nairobi. This state of affairs ignores the fact that the waste materials could cause an outbreak of a variety of diseases, especially cholera and typhoid.

The devolved government also has a responsibility to ensure the tax collected from the residents and businesses is accounted for and utilised in making the city clean for a conducive business and leisure environment.