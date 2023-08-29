Africa’s carbon markets can power growth

The world’s newest carbon market offers exciting opportunities for fueling economic growth while reducing greenhouse gases. Though voluntary carbon markets (VCM) across Africa are still nascent, their expansion offers an intriguing pathway to bring much-needed finance to African communities and entrepreneurs.

Doing so could create value in protecting the continent’s natural resources while powering its low-carbon growth and development. From planting trees and protecting biodiversity to generating off-grid clean energy through technologies like solar, Africa has multiple avenues for creating quality carbon credit projects.

VCMs provide opportunities for businesses and countries to purchase credits that support clean energy transitions and carbon-neutral growth.

Growing interest in VCM, especially in the global North, has created three key opportunities for Africa.

Increasing private sector engagement and investment: In purchasing carbon credits, companies are channelling investment not only toward climate change mitigation but also toward adaptation and resilience in the communities where carbon projects are located. This accelerates the flow of private capital and can de-risk future private investment in clean energy.

Channelling climate finance: VCMs can catalyse funding from wealthier regions, moving money to where it is most needed. This new financing stream can help the communities least responsible for emissions, yet most affected by climate change, adapt and remain resilient in the face of climate shocks.

Funding net-zero development: Greater public and private investment unlocked by new carbon projects in Africa provides funding that can improve lives and economic growth while furthering just transitions to clean energy and net-zero development.

These types of benefits will not happen on their own. Africa’s carbon markets need to ensure integrity and avoid unintended consequences. To fully unlock their potential for climate mitigation, adaptation and resilience, African countries can learn from other carbon markets. Transparency and a shared code of conduct among governments, suppliers, and buyers can help ensure that projects achieve their intention of reducing or avoiding emissions and powering net-zero development.

Project developers must engage local communities throughout carbon project development and implementation to ensure they enjoy an equal share of the benefits.

Digital technologies can help verify and track projects in real-time while automated carbon registry platforms can help smooth market function, reducing long lead times, and increasing transparency.

Development practitioners can also contribute to the exciting development of Africa’s VCM and the promise they hold for resilience by helping to build local capacity for quality carbon credit projects, ensuring local communities are consulted and engaged in project design and implementation, supporting training and skills development to help people capitalise on new green job opportunities, and working with governments to improve the regulatory environment.

Today, only a handful of African countries have tapped into the carbon market, with the opportunity for many more to do so. With a strategic approach, to avoid unintended consequences, ensure integrity, reduce costs, and leverage modern tools, Africa’s carbon markets can accelerate sustainable development creating a brighter future for all.