Address SGBV against boys and men too

Confessions of an abused husband: She calls me 'useless and valueless' after Covid-19 robbed me of my job
I'm dying inside

Sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) is a contemporary issue which affects both women and men but, for a long time, has been wrongly taken as a women thing and male victims ignored.

