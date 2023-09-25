Address mental ill-health threat in colleges

Mental ill-health is a major problem among college students. This has negatively impacted them during their stay on campus.

The mental problems could be caused by relationship issues. For instance, many young students engage in relationships recklessly, mostly influenced by their peers.

However, victims of break-ups tend to react differently to the situation. Some individuals end up committing suicide. For instance, recently, a student at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology (Jooust) threw himself down from an incomplete-storey building in Bondo, Siaya County, due to what is believed to be relationship issues. Some hang themselves or take poison, sometimes after stabbing their lover, alleging betrayal.

Other leading factors of mental issues include physical illness, substance abuse, death of a loved one, poverty and unemployment. These have resulted in many college students and other youths taking terrible actions.

Fee increments in universities and other institutions of higher learning have also contributed a lot to depression among students, leading to mental illness.

There has been an increase in cases of mental illnesses with surveys estimating that 20-25 per cent of the outpatients at hospitals present symptoms of mental illness.

According to Kenya Demographic Health Survey 2022, women aged 15-49 were more depressed than men. The men in the same age bracket had a depression rate of 3.1 per cent. Besides, the rate continues to rise.

Mental health-related issues should, therefore, be addressed in a more proper and timely manner. That would prevent deaths that would have been prevented were an immediate action strategy in place.

However, learning institutions, especially universities should embrace and enhance counselling services now that students are barely directly under their next of kin, who would monitor them.

Students should also be responsible, especially regarding matters concerning romantic relationships, to avoid problems.