Address challenges in higher education loans













A significant number of first-year university applicants face obstacles in the online application process for the Higher Education Loans Board (Helb). To navigate this complex situation, a sociotechnical approach is imperative, considering both technological and societal aspects.

Challenges range from inadequate prior notice and lack of national identity cards to limited internet accessibility. This intricate web of issues highlights the dynamic relationship between technology and society.

A primary factor contributing to this situation is the inadequate notice given to applicants. While digitalisation has streamlined processes, it has also marginalised those lacking digital literacy skills and resources. Both the government and educational institutions play pivotal roles in addressing this. Awareness campaigns, workshops, and digital literacy courses integrated into the high school curriculum can equip students to navigate online applications effectively.

The challenge of lacking national identity cards cannot be overlooked. Many potential beneficiaries of the Helb scheme face obstacles in obtaining these documents, which are essential for application. A collaborative effort involving government agencies, educational institutions, and Helb is crucial. Innovative identity verification methods, like biometrics or temporary identifiers, can establish a more inclusive application system.

The digital divide is a central hindrance to successful online applications. Despite a global shift toward digitalisation, a substantial portion of Kenya’s population lacks internet access. Bridging this gap requires joint efforts from the government, private sector, and civil society. Establishing internet access points in marginalised areas and providing affordable data packages are crucial steps. Additionally, universities can set up computer labs or resource centers for students without personal devices.

Recognising that technology alone isn’t a cure-all is vital. Online applications could unintentionally favor urban applicants due to disparities in digital infrastructure and literacy.

A holistic perspective that acknowledges diverse societal challenges is essential. Tailored solutions, like mobile-based applications with simplified interfaces, can bridge this gap, ensuring equal access to higher education opportunities.