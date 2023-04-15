Act fast to resolve economic difficulties

The economic situation in Kenya is dire, with many citizens struggling to make ends meet.

Prices of basic commodities like maize flour have soared to unprecedented levels, while the cost of utilities like electricity has become exorbitant.

Additionally, the current exchange rate has hit an all-time high of Sh133 per US dollar, further exacerbating the financial woes of the Kenyan people.

On top of this, counties have not received any funding for four months, which has left many residents without basic services such as healthcare, education, and security.

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has also not paid examiners who marked papers earlier this year. This situation has been compounded by the non-payment of teachers who attended retooling sessions, as well as newly-hired teachers who have yet to receive their salaries.

The situation is untenable, and the government must act fast to alleviate the economic burden on its citizens. One possible solution is for the government to provide direct financial assistance to vulnerable households. This could be in the form of cash transfers or subsidies for basic commodities like maize flour and electricity.

Another solution would be to review and reduce the taxes imposed on basic commodities. This would make them more affordable for ordinary Kenyans. Furthermore, the government should expedite the disbursement of funds to counties.

Lastly, the government must ensure that all public servants are paid on time. This will not only help alleviate the financial burden but also improve their morale and motivation to work.

The current economic situation in Kenya is dire, and urgent action is needed. By implementing targeted interventions, the government can help alleviate the burden on vulnerable households and ensure that basic services are delivered to all.

Peter Kilonzo, Makueni

Kenyans are suffering. Wanjiku is in mourning. The cost of living is high and rising. Everyone is trying to blame the other, instead of fixing the problem. But Kenya is a very rich country: from her flora and fauna, coffee, tea, rice, fish, milk, cotton, pyrethrum, cashew nuts, minerals, tourism, jua kali and human resource.

The way I see it, we are yet to learn how to manage our resources. We cannot cry for help from the East or the West, while at the same time spending on what we cannot afford.

The national and county governments have to stop all unnecessary spending and wastage. Trim the staff, stop hiring, and cut back on unnecessary travel and entertainment. Do not start new projects before completing ongoing ones. Use local resources. Cut back on all unnecessary imports to save forex.