A small solution to Kenya's big road culture problem









The recent crash at the Londiani junction that killed more than 50 people was yet another tragedy on our roads. As usual, we all are discussing what went wrong and how to fix it. There are big problems which need big solutions, and these are hard to implement. But one of the “big” problems may have a ‘small’ solution.

When you get on a Kenyan road, your pulse and blood pressure immediately shoot up: You expect aggression. Whether you are a pedestrian, passenger or driver, whatever goes wrong is the other guy’s fault (never yours).

Communication is by shouting, hooting and rude hand gestures. Drivers could be the worst of all. The road is their battlefield: Shielded by body armour (the car), and camouflaged by tinted windows, they fire insults at the enemy (the other road users). With such an attitude, how can we ever eradicate road carnage? Let’s shift perspective and transform our roads into places of mutual respect and goodwill.

Let’s shift our attention from our negative experiences on every journey to the positive ones. If a fellow driver lets you in at a busy intersection, recognise the gesture with a “Thank you”. Ignore the driver who ignored you in and thank the one who did. That will spur courteous acts.

But how do you communicate gratitude when the other driver can’t see your face or hear your voice? A simple, effective way is to use your hazard lights—as they do in Japan. It’s less aggressive and confusing than flashing headlights or hooting (honking). Turn them on for 3 blinks—it’s easy to do, it’s safe, and it’s easy to recognise. And when other road users see it, they will know that a fellow driver did something worthy of a “thank you”.

Adopt this small change. It’s easy to remember: “Three Blinks means Thank You.” Let’s see one another as neighbours, not enemies, and make our roads safer.