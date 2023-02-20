What next after youth service training?

The National Youth Service (NYS) is one of the departments that have contributed immensely to strengthening Kenya's youth movement.

It is encouraging that this department recruits at least twice a year, a total of more than 8,000 young people. After graduating, some join the military, while others use the skills they acquired.

These young people have helped in clearing storm drains and bushes, building basic structures and participating in government activities. But in the end, their dreams fade.

Many graduates end up idle in the villages and urban areas, which has contributed a lot to some of them getting involved in bad deeds, especially crimes such as theft, drug abuse, suicidal cases and mental stress.

They are ultimately rejected by their communities. That is why Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s statement expressing his desire to have the young people who have gone through NYS training be given preference when recruiting for government projects is welcome.

That will see them benefit greatly from their training after their service to the nation.

The habit of denigrating these young people whenever jobs in the public service are announced should stop. Stakeholders should ensure that the stigma is eradicated from the communities.

These young people have gone through hardships during the training and should benefit from it after they graduate. However, it would be better if the government hired them to serve in the police service and the military, as well as in forestry and wildlife departments, and hire others according to the courses they did.

Simon Gathogo Maina, Nairobi

* * *

Many young people graduate from various institutions with different skills or levels of education with expectations of being employed immediately. Ironically, the leaders ask them to “employ themselves”, which is always difficult to do. But then, being greenhorns in the work world, the youth do not have the initial capital to set up businesses.

They also need to have hands-on experience under the tutelage of experienced people in the relevant field before they can even think of setting up their enterprises.

But in Kenya, there is a trend whereby leaders help those whom they have an interest in or are related to at a personal level to get jobs. Some give a leader a nickname and, after a few days, they are employed. Others whistle a leader’s name in the streets and they shortly have a job. How about those who graduated from university or college but neither ‘know’ anyone nor have a ‘tall relative’ in the government?