We need internal, not constitutional change

The pursuit of a better post-independence constitution in Kenya is marked by stories of valour, altruism, selflessness and patriotism by various individuals. This momentum led to the pivotal 2005 referendum, which, although not triumphant, paved the way for 2010 one.

On August 27, 2010, Kenya witnessed a new dawn. Echoes of jubilation reverberated from Mombasa’s shores to the peaks of Kenyan mountains, from the plains of Ukambani to the gullies of the Rift Valley and the fertile expanses of Nyanza and Western Kenya.

The new constitution addressed many challenges. It offered a remedy for the inequitable resource distribution through devolution, addressed human rights concerns with a comprehensive bill of rights and combated ethical deficits and poor governance through Chapter Six, among others.

Sadly, while our legal framework has evolved, our underlying attitudes and values remain stagnant. The inspiring text of the constitution did not lead to a corresponding shift in our collective mindset. It is why we continue to cast our votes along tribal lines.

Despite a lucid definition of roles among the three branches of government, we perceive Parliament as an extension of the Executive, facilitating inept appointments and bad laws.

This camaraderie between the Executive and Legislature undermines the people’s interests. While devolution aims to bring services closer to citizens, we have allowed county governments to become breeding grounds for graft, nepotism, and favouritism. Similarly, we have permitted the emergence of tenderpreneurs and unscrupulous profiteers at the expense of public welfare.

These practices conflict with the vision of our constitution. The persistent belief that leaders must bribe their way into power remains rooted in our hearts. This mindset fosters a sense of powerlessness when State officials fail to uphold their duty.

It is imperative that we internalise progressive laws, not merely on paper but also deep within our hearts. Only then will we realise that the solution lies not in incessant attempts to amend the constitution, but rather in an internal transformation that aligns our attitudes with the aspirations and dreams of our forebearers.