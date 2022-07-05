‘Tingiza Mti’ may be taking joke too far

Roots Party presidential candidate George Wajackoyah is on high gear wooing the country to vote for him despite his inexplicable manifesto.

Based on the “Tingiza Mti” party slogan, the manifesto has been trending in the country. In his so-called 10 Commandments of the Roots Party, Prof Wajackoyah is gradually building the support of the citizens and easily switching the minds of many Kenyans to accept his manifesto.

In the list of the ‘goodies’ that Wajackoyah has promised Kenyans, which he proposes as the most effective way to fix the economy, the main agenda is legalising cannabis (bhang). He says that will make it possible for Kenyans to plant bhang for medicinal and industrial purposes.

However, Wajackoyah seems to be too optimistic of his theory of bhang planting—without realising that this could create issues in the society. Kenyans, from children to adults, might start abusing the drug, leading to a decline of morals and mental illnesses.

Although he argues that bhang farming might lift the economy to Sh96 billion in a year and suggests that the plant will eradicate the public debt, what he has left out is knowledge that bhang cannot sell in such large quantities as he wishes due to international business rules. There might be many obstacles in this venture.

Another of his proposals is rearing dogs and snakes, for which he claims to have already market in China. He wants dogs reared for meat and snakes for both meat and venom. Although dogs and snakes can be reared in this context, there might be mix-ups in the meat industry. We might not be able to tell who is selling dog meat or others in butcheries.

The scholar also says hyenas can be reared and their testicles exported to countries such as China for medicinal purposes.

Hanging of corrupt officials might be another thing that would not be obvious. As to how that will be done while the judicial system is functional is perplexing. I dare say this manifesto should be subjected to further political and legal analysis.

A four-day work week—from Monday to Thursday—is another Wajackoyah pledge to Kenyans. That means the economy could decline even more. Contrastingly, he has also promised to bring about a 24-hour economy. It’s prudent to observe the government working hours.

Another thing from the lawyer’s bag of goodies—which sounds positive, I must admit—is the provision for a one-year stipend for all pregnant women by his government if he is elected.

Wajackoyah’s manifesto is one of the most ridiculous the Kenyan political scene has ever seen. We can’t be quite sure how hygienic our environment can be if we elect him as president.

It’s, ideally, clear that other things that the Roots Party leader has said at campaign meetings make sense but still there’s a need to scrutinise them. Let Kenyans not be fooled by weird and unsustainable political pledges.

Wajackoyah’s suggestion that smoking bhang can heal someone’s mind is the same as saying that Kenya could be turned into a drug trafficking hub or a country of massive drug abuse levels.