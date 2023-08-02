Time we changed our political landscape

The political landscape in Kenya is characterised by challenges and controversies. Lately, it has been an arena for political wrestling among our “honourables”.

Our history of ethnicity-based politics, where political affiliation is often divided along ethnic lines, has led to tension and occasional violence during elections and a lack of inclusivity and representation for certain groups.

Corruption has been a significant issue for many years. It affects various aspects of society and governance, including public administration, procurement and electoral systems. Several high-profile corruption scandals have tainted the political landscape and eroded public trust.

Many politicians named in big corruption scandals still get big political or government posts. Kenya has experienced major electoral disputes and controversies. The 2007-2008 post-election violence, which resulted in significant loss of life and displacement, is a stark reminder of that. Not to forget the 2017 repeat elections after Chief Justice David Maraga nullified the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The emergence of political dynasties, where power is concentrated within a few families, has led to concerns about the lack of equitable representation and perpetuation of a political elite, limiting opportunities in the political field.

This is until the recent last year’s general election.

The 2010 Constitution aimed to address some of the political challenges. Devolution decentralised power to the county and established independent institutions for checks and balances. But it is yet to be fully implemented. Our politicians never seem to get enough as they are ever demanding more. Keep in mind that they do not pay taxes like the rest, leaving the burden to “ Wanjiku”. We think they are there to represent us yet they don’t. It’s time we changed that.