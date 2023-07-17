There’s a need to revive pyrethrum farming

When I was young, most parts of my village were painted white by pyrethrum. My neighbour had acres of daisy-like flowers.

On some weekends and holidays, he hired me to harvest it. I would give my mother the money to keep. The crop was valuable and provided the farmers with an income. My neighbour spent his earnings on his family. He had five children. But he also bought a car and land.

In the 1990s, Kenya controlled over 90 per cent of the world’s pyrethrum market. But pyrethrum has become the forgotten gold. The 18 potential pyrethrum-growing counties—including Nyandarua, Nakuru, Uasin Gishu, Trans Nzoia and Laikipia — now focus on farming maize, Irish potatoes, bananas and other crops that have not been doing well due to climate change effects.

This has made a significant number of farmers give up on farming, which is the backbone of our economy. It is, therefore, pertinent to come up with a robust alternative crop, and pyrethrum fits the bill. Pyrethrum is a highly effective natural pesticide and deadly to most insects.

Notably, its demand is on an upward trajectory globally because its insecticides are safer for crops compared to synthetic pesticides. It matures fast and a farmer can harvest it weekly, hence getting guaranteed payment twice a month.

Being a hardy crop, it requires little attention, making it economical for small-scale farmers. Reviving pyrethrum farming will have benefits such as regular income for farmers and agricultural workers, especially the youth, and reducing dependence on crops that are more adversely affected by climate change and soil exhaustion.

Through the Ministry of Agriculture, the national government ensure high-yielding seedlings are distributed to the farmers while counties facilitate the establishment of nurseries for seeds.

The national government would also look for markets. County governors should emulate their Nyandarua colleague Moses Kiarie Badilisha, whose efforts to revive pyrethrum farming are bearing fruit.