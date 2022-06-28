Stop violence in Laikipia, the banditry hub

As security operations continue in the volatile Laikipia County, a sense of normalcy is slowly returning. Some schools have reopened following government directives, although some parents are still reluctant to send their children back to school over fears of insecurity related issues.

The lingering question is, why do these skirmishes occur year in, year out?

January 1998: Following the clashes that had occurred in Laikipia,an investigation was launched by a special committee.

The ‘Akiwumi Report’ stated that 50 people had died, over 2,500 displaced, five women raped and over 78 homes had been torched. The clashes had been caused by inflammatory statements made by politicians.

The areas affected were Olmoran, Miharati and Mirigwit.

2004: Castle rustling in the area led to clashes. A farmer was killed and over 2,000 people displaced. There was an invasion of ranches in September that year.

2006: Laikipia clashes. Deadly exchanges of fire between security forces and illegal herders end up catastrophic. Both sides were left counting their losses.

One Anti-Stock Theft Unit officer was killed in the operation while 30 illegal herders were shot dead by the police around the River Ewaso Nyiro area.

2008: Post-election violence. Following the violence that erupted after the disputed 2007 General Election, bandits in the Laikipia area took advantage of all the chaos that had culminated. Some 100 deaths were reported in the larger Laikipia.

In September that year, Rumuruti clashes occurred. One person died and over 2,500 displaced. A little over 300 homes were torched, leading to the deaths of 14 people.

September 2009: Kanampio massacre. Regarded as one of the deadliest bandit attacks in the region,the massacre left 35 people dead, among them 21 women and children.

2016: Wangwachi killings. Six deaths were reported, forcing the late Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery to intervene.

2017: Regarded as the worst year of Laikipia invasions.

There were periodic ranch invasions, displacement of thousands,four Administration Police officers were shot in Mukutani area and over 30 civilians died.

Among those killed were Kuki Galman, of Laikipia Nature Conservancy, and Tristan Voorspury, the founder of Off-Beat Safaris.

2021: Herders invaded ranches in Rumuruti, Mugie, Suyian and Laikipia Nature Conservancy (LNC) in July. Thousands of people were displaced and livestock stolen.

It’s time the authorities tightened security in Laikipia once and for all. Many lives have been lost and property of immense value destroyed.