Radio integral part of peace and stability

The UN estimates that four billion people, or 85 per cent of the adult population, listen to the radio at least once a week. In Kenya, radio listenership increased steadily to 74 per cent last year, meaning that many people trust and rely on radio as their primary source of information.

Radio is also a powerful medium for celebrating humanity in all its diversity and constitutes a platform for democratic discourse. At the global level, it is the most widely consumed medium.

This unique ability to reach the widest audience means radio can shape a society’s experience of diversity and stand as an arena for all voices to speak out, be represented and heard.

Radio stations should serve diverse communities, offering a wide variety of programmes, viewpoints and content, and reflect the diversity of audiences in their organisations and operations.

Radio continues to be one of the most trusted and used media, according to different international reports.

Since 2011, the global community has celebrated radio every 13th of February under different themes. This year’s World Radio Day was themed “Radio and Peace”, one of the most interesting.

According to the UN, war is an antonym to peace, which signifies an armed conflict between countries or groups within a country but may also translate to a conflict of media narratives. The narrative can increase tensions or maintain conditions for peace in a given context—for instance, weigh in on the rough or smooth conduct of elections; rejection or integration of returnees; and the rise or tempering of nationalistic fervour.

In reporting and informing the public, radio stations shape public opinion and frame a narrative that can influence domestic and international situations and decision-making processes.

Radio can, indeed, fuel conflict but, in reality, professional radio moderates conflict and/or tensions, preventing their escalation or bringing about reconciliation and reconstruction talks.

In contexts of distant or immediate tension, relevant programmes and independent news reporting provide the foundation for sustainable democracy and good governance by gathering evidence about what is happening, informing citizens about it in impartial and fact-based terms, explaining what is at stake and brokering dialogue among different groups in society.

We have reason to support the independence of radio as an integral part of peace and stability.

But let’s also celebrate the day with the elimination of media threats—notably, during pandemics and epidemics. The government’s efforts in the provision of radio freedom, growth and issuance of frequencies to community radio should not be in vain.

Support for radio is an integral part of building global peace and stability in the world.