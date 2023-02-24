It’s time for Raila to hang his political boots

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party leader Raila Odinga has been an influential figure in Kenyan politics for many years.

However, it’s becoming increasingly clear that his continued involvement in politics may not be in the best interest of the country.

With all due respect to the former prime minister, I believe it’s time for him to retire from active politics.

Firstly, Raila has been involved in Kenyan politics for a long time. He has been a key figure in our political scene since the 1980s, and has held various senior positions in government.

While his experience is certainly an asset, it is also true that he has been part of the political establishment for long, and many Kenyans may be ready for new voices and fresh perspectives.

Secondly, Raila’s retirement could help to promote democracy and good governance. Kenya has a vibrant democracy, but it is also a country where politics can be highly divisive and polarising. Raila’s retirement would create space for other politicians to emerge, and would help to ensure that no single individual becomes too dominant or powerful. This, in turn, could help to foster a more inclusive political culture, one in which a wider range of voices and perspectives are heard.

Thirdly, Raila’s retirement would help to promote stability and peace. Raila has been involved in several highly contentious elections, and his involvement in these elections has sometimes been a source of tension and conflict.

By retiring, Raila would be sending a message to his supporters and to the wider Kenyan public that peaceful transitions of power are possible, and that no individual should be seen as indispensable to the country's political future.

Finally, it is worth noting that Raila is not the only politician who should consider retirement. Many other politicians in the country have been in politics for a long time, and there is a growing sense among Kenyans that a new generation of leaders is needed.

By retiring, Raila would be setting a good example for them to follow, and would be helping to create a more dynamic and inclusive political landscape in Kenya.

Otieno Brian, Homa Bay

★ ★ ★

The current state of our country is worrying. On one hand, the Kenya Kwanza government is fighting back opposition leader Raila Odinga on matters concerning last year’s polls. On the other hand, millions have been affected by the ongoing drought. There is no food and water, and animals are dying.

There should be no more room for blame-game since Kenyans made their choice on August 9 last year. The government should stop apportioning blame and focus on service delivery.