In Kiambaa by-election, choices will have consequences

It is a different kind of ball game for Kiambaa constituency residents. The stakes are high in today’s parliamentary by-election after tough campaigns in the past few weeks.

Kiambaa voters have received goodies in the form of caps, t-shirts and other campaign regalia. But many voters are afraid of voting for a leader who will not serve their interests.

Many leaders have made promises to the voters but the residents know which leader counts. They know who has walked and worked for them. They know one who has worked alongside their late MP Paul Koinange in championing the plight of the poor and the vulnerable.

They know the leader who has been fighting for equal distribution of bursaries besides addressing the welfare of senior citizens in the constituency.

Most voters say Kariri Njama of Jubilee is the best candidate for the seat, having engaged with the citizens.

He has never faltered in supporting a leader who was aligned to his ideals of being a change maker in his immediate environment.

This is all the more reason why through his charitable projects, he has sponsored many needy students.

What more could the people of Kiambaa want with such a selfless leader who is true to his word with his actions speaking louder.