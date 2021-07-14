In Kiambaa by-election, choices will have consequences

Kiambaa MP aspirant Kariri Njama

Jubilee Party's Kiambaa MP aspirant Kariri Njama during campaigns in Gachie, Kiambu County, on June 13, 2021.

Photo credit: Simon Ciuri | Nation Media Group

By  Olivia Chebet

It is a different kind of ball game for Kiambaa constituency residents. The stakes are high in today’s parliamentary by-election after tough campaigns in the past few weeks.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.