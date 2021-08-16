Zambia poll laudable

The peaceful transfer of power to the opposition in Zambia is a mighty vote for democracy. The country has once again shown that power lies in the hands of voters, who cast their ballots to either extend the mandate of the incumbent or usher in new leadership.

Outgoing President Edgar Lungu has, after days of grumbling that the August 12 presidential election that opposition candidate Hakainde Hichilema won was not “free and fair”, finally conceded. He has pledged to “comply with the Constitution’s provision for a peaceful transfer of power”.

And unlike in other African countries, where post-election violence follows like day and night, Mr Lungu has even congratulated the victor on his election as the seventh President of Zambia.

The peaceful Zambian poll has significant lessons for Kenya and other African countries. Our politicians must affirm their confidence in the electoral system by conceding defeat and congratulating the winners.

But if they have genuine grievances on the conduct of the elections, they can challenge the results in court and also be ready to accept the judges’ ruling.

The Zambian nation of 18 million people and 73 communities has shown that the primitive tribalising of the competition for power must give way to a decent system where national interests are paramount.

Elections remain the most effective way of choosing leaders from the grassroots to the national level. They should never be a matter of life and death but a chance for decent competition for power, where candidates freely sell their manifestos and wait for the voters’ verdict. After all, they are held regularly and the losers have another chance to vie.