Young aspirants deserve support, encouragement 

The youth – people aged between 18 and 35 – make up a third of the country’s population and are the majority of voters. If they read from the same script and pooled resources, they would become a major force in decision-making. But, as the recent voter registration apathy confirmed, this group is not always aware where its interests lie.

In 2017, they accounted for more than 50 per cent of the 19.6 million registered voters. They also form a large number of the new 1.5 million voters. In the 2017 elections, 3,428 youthful candidates vied, but only 314 or less than 10 per cent won seats. This, despite constitutional and legal provisions to boost youth participation in governance.

When older leaders, who dominate the political scene, fail to deliver, young people mostly grumble. Sadly, a sizeable number of them are wasting away after consuming copious amounts of illicit stuff. Others are being ravaged by hard drugs.

However, all is not lost. It is encouraging that there are young people with big dreams. They include aspiring politicians eyeing various seats in the August 2022 General Election. These young politicians need the support of their peers. It won’t be easy as they will come up against entrenched people with solid connections.

Some of the under-35s are eyeing the presidency. Others aspire to clinch governor, senator and MP positions. Their decision to seek leadership positions is commendable. They should be encouraged to participate in their country’s affairs as voters and candidates.