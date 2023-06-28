Yes, reduce power prices

High electricity prices have burdened Kenyans for far too long. It is, therefore, a step in the right direction that lawmakers are pressing for a renegotiation of all contracts between the utility distributor Kenya Power and independent power producers (IPPs).

The National Assembly Committee on Energy has rightly emphasized the need for IPPs to reduce the cost of electricity by at least Sh10 per unit. They also want the requirement in these contracts that IPPs be paid in dollars amended to provide for the local currency. This call for action is backed by the declared intention of the House to pursue legal avenues to ensure these contracts are reviewed.

Audits show IPPs sell electricity to Kenya Power at prices as high as Sh26 per kilowatt-hour and Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) at Sh5.3. Moreover, it is unconscionable that some agreements require Kenya Power to pay for unused electricity, adding to the financial burden on consumers.

This stark contrast in pricing undermines the government's efforts to reduce the cost of doing business and improve living standards. It is essential that a fair pricing structure that benefits all stakeholders is reached, and fast.

However, it must not be lost on MPs that the problem of high electricity tariffs extends beyond contracts with IPPs. A comprehensive review of the entire electricity sector is necessary to identify all factors contributing to the soaring prices.

This holistic approach should involve input from consumers, industry experts and other players in the sector. Only through such a comprehensive analysis can we truly understand the underlying causes and implement effective solutions to them.