Yes, protect patients from outrageous medical bills

The proposal to regulate medical bills and doctors’ fees is a timely response to a major challenge afflicting many households. Medical bills have skyrocketed and getting sick is becoming a sure ticket to the grave.

Doctors have ceased being caregivers and instead become hard-nosed merchants who charge abnormal fees that make nonsense of what was once a professional calling. Yet, the medical care they give is never commensurate to the fees they charge.

While previously this matter was discussed in whispers, Covid-19 has exposed the mercantile practice in the medical sector. Capitalising on the pain and desperation of families, medical facilities and practitioners have come up with exorbitant charges and ruthless demands that make it impossible for ordinary citizens to access healthcare services.

For example, health facilities cannot admit any patient without payment of some outrageous deposit fees or collateral like a vehicle logbook or title deed. Similarly, patients cannot be discharged before the bills are cleared. These monstrous demands are not permissible in a civilised society.

This is why we support the proposed amendments to the Health Act that seek to regulate medical charges. The proposal is to expand the mandate of the Kenya Health Human Resource Advisory Council to regulate medical bills. Currently, the council handles human resource function in public healthcare system. But if approved by Parliament, that mandate will expand to include oversight on all medical facilities.

Already the parliamentary health committee has approved the proposals which now await the concurrence of the full House. Our position is that medical facilities and doctors should no longer be allowed to operate as they wish. All fees charged by medical facilities and doctors have to be determined by an independent agency. Beyond determining the charges, the council should be given powers to punish violators of the guidelines.