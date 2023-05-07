Wrong to pamper MPs at taxpayers’ expense

At a time most Kenyans are continually warned about severe economic times and urged to tighten their belts, one group is enjoying itself. Many Kenyans can hardly put a meal on the table for their families but the political class is having it easy.

The Kenyan MPs, who are among the highest-paid, also pocket hefty allowances for sitting in committees—which is, actually, part of their work as lawmakers.

But the economy remains in dire straits with National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u warning Kenyans to brace themselves for difficult times ahead.

Lately, there has been a public outcry over workers’ shrinking payslips due to overtaxation, and as the government increases deductions to the National Social Security Fund, the National Hospital Insurance Fund, and the new Housing Fund.

It is, therefore, shocking to hear that the MPs have been minting Sh300 million in parliamentary committee allowances as they preach the need for austerity measures to ease the country’s financial burden.

The Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) has forked out Sh305 million in sitting allowances in one year. This is being done by the same government that is struggling to pay salaries and service huge public debts.

These sittings for which the allowances are paid are, of course, mostly held within the precincts of Parliament. They are a vital part of the preparations for debate in the House. This actually amounts to double payment for doing the same work.

Whenever the sessions are held outside Parliament, it is at retreats in high-end hotels that take several days, further increasing the financial burden for Kenyans.

The MPs sometimes travel out of the country to investigate certain matters and the cost in flight tickets, hotel accommodation and allowances is even higher. The Energy Committee alone held 60 meetings and forked out nearly Sh9.3 million in allowances.