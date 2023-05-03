Wrong to force teachers to join particular union

The petition to Parliament by a section of teachers working in schools for learners with special needs that seeks to stop deductions to a union that they have disowned raises fundamental questions on labour rights and employer-employee relations.

The teachers accuse the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) of forcing them to join the Kenya Union of Special Needs Education Teachers (Kusnet) against their will. They say union dues are deducted from their salaries and submitted to the Kusnet without their permission.

An employer has no power to force a worker into or out of a trade union and one individually applies for membership and commits to pay the agreed dues. Kenyan teachers can choose between Kusnet, Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut), Kenya Union for Post-Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) or not join any of the unions.

TSC has no role in deciding the unions its employees join and, according to the recognition agreements it signs with unions, it can only act as an agent. But over the past three years, it has been accused of arm-twisting unions by refusing to deduct union dues and remitting the same to them.

The move by TSC smacks of malice. It has a direct impact on the morale of teachers and, consequently, their delivery of curriculum to special learners, who are mainly marginalised.

Of the choice of unions teachers have, Kusnet is the youngest and smallest, and this is significant when it comes to negotiating for members' rights with the employer. It was formed out of the noble need to cater for the interests of teachers in special needs education (SNE) schools. However, membership should not be automatic for those deployed in the schools.

Forced membership can become a burden when a teacher is transferred to a regular school. Parliament must move with speed to rule on the petition before it as quickly as possible.