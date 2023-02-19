Wrong to block doctors from working abroad













A blatant injustice will be committed if the Ministry of Health prevents unemployed Kenyan doctors from seeking jobs abroad. It means that any of the more than 4,000 jobless doctors might require special clearance from the ministry to seek jobs out of the country and yet they remain idle at home despite their specialised training. These qualified medical personnel cannot meet their own needs and cater for their families and yet they could earn some decent pay overseas. Diaspora remittances are a major source of funds for the country and the doctors would definitely earn more.

Ironically, a leaked memo has revealed a policy to restrict the unemployed medics from going abroad, citing the shortage of health workers in the country. It aims at shielding the health sector from destabilisation by the possible flight of doctors.

Addressed to the heads of directorates, departments and divisions within the ministry, it also discloses that a task force has been formed to develop an appropriate migration policy.

While the government’s explanation is that such a policy is necessary to enable the monitoring of the progress of health professionals after training, and also to prevent their exploitation by unscrupulous recruitment agencies, labour unions are reading a sinister motive in this.

It is a shame that the thousands of doctors, some of whom graduated from medical schools up to five years ago, are still unemployed. It is a huge wastage of public resources, as it costs at least Sh4 million to train a single doctor.

But the same government has imported hundreds of Cuban doctors, who are paid much more than the local oness. They are not more specialised than the locals, who have an advantage of familiarity with illnesses and ease of communication.