Wrong signal in graft war

On the crucial matter of corruption in the public sector, the MPs are spot-on and President Uhuru Kenyatta is rather mistaken. His decision to transfer Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) chairperson Kembi Gitura to another key government body amid a graft investigation involving the agency raises eyebrows.

Even if the President has seen some special qualities in Mr Gitura that will be pivotal in running the Communication Commission of Kenya (CA), the timing is a problem.

A big question mark hangs over the head of Mr Gitura following the looting of billions of shillings in shady procurement deals at Kemsa. The former senator was at the helm during the period under investigation and was expected to provide policy guidance and monitoring of the agency to ensure value for taxpayers. Since the horrendous theft of public resources occurred under his watch, he cannot so easily escape blame.

Mismanagement at Kemsa

Although it is the President’s discretion to shuffle the heads of parastatals and other government organisations, it should never be a case of moving rotten eggs from one tray to another. The changes should be underpinned by the need to boost efficiency and the prudent management of public resources.

Those under whose watch criminal indiscretions have occurred should not be transferred with their baggage.

Of course, Kemsa board chair Gitura is innocent until proven guilty by a competent authority. However, there is overwhelming evidence of blatant theft and mismanagement at Kemsa. It, therefore, would only have been logical for him to be cleared first before being transferred to the CA.