Worthy mission to DR Congo

Editorial

What you need to know:

  • Kenyan Defence Forces (KDF) troops will be in conflict-ravaged eastern region of the Democratic Republic of Congo.
  • Kenya has been a key supporter of UN peacekeeping efforts with its operations dating back to 1979.

The selection of 255 Kenyan soldiers to join a United Nations peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo is the continuation of the country’s stellar contribution to the management of international affairs. The Kenyan military has, over the years, played a key role in peace building.

