Worthy mission to DR Congo

The selection of 255 Kenyan soldiers to join a United Nations peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo is the continuation of the country’s stellar contribution to the management of international affairs. The Kenyan military has, over the years, played a key role in peace building.

Next week, Kenyan Defence Forces (KDF) troops will be in conflict-ravaged eastern region of the Democratic Republic of Congo. This is a region that has, for decades, reeled under the impact of armed conflict and natural calamities — like the recent Mt Nyiragongo volcanic eruption that displaced thousands of people in the east and caused a lot of destruction.

The Kenyan soldiers will line up alongside their Tanzanian, South African and Nepalese counterparts in the operations of what has been dubbed the Force Intervention Brigade. Its main duty will be to protect civilians. The team has undergone a four-month training to prepare it for the mission.

Peacekeeping efforts

Like its predecessors, this team is expected to do a good job. In 2017, Kenya contributed 3,600 troops to the African Union Mission in Somalia (Unisom) and sent another 200 troops and police officers to the UN mission in Darfur, Sudan (Unamid).

Kenya has been a key supporter of UN peacekeeping efforts with its operations dating back to 1979. Its most notable assignments include the deployment of troops to Namibia, Liberia and Sierra Leone. This is the Kenyan military’s second involvement in DRC, having played a part in UN stabilisation.