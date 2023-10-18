Workers deserve better

With the cost of living skyrocketing, many workers feel they have been abandoned by their trade unions, which should be articulating their interests.

Many struggle to feed their families and are not amused that the unionists have not come out strongly to denounce the frequent price increases and high taxation.

Certainly feeling the heat and criticism for not effectively articulating the workers’ concern is the umbrella organisation of trade unions.

Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu) secretary-general Francis Atwoli has been accused of abandoning the people who, for years, put him on his lofty perch.

This would explain why he is reportedly seeking a meeting with President William Ruto to discuss the escalating cost of living that is wreaking havoc with households.

He has increasingly come under fire for dabbling in politics and neglecting the very job that has given him prime national prominence.

High fuel prices have driven up the costs of basic commodities and services, such as transportation, making life unbearable.

It is ironical, therefore, that Cotu, which had an opportunity during Labour Day to take the government to task, is now belatedly talking about a salary increment for the workers.

Mr Atwoli’s critics include Azimio coalition principal Raila Odinga, who accuses him of “going to bed with the government”.

Ironically, the Cotu boss was a key supporter of the former prime minister’s presidential bid in last year’s elections but switched camps to support President Ruto. He is on record as supporting the three per cent housing levy, which has added an extra burden on workers by reducing their take-home.