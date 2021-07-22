Women fund plan great

  • Channelling resources through women is a proven method for family and community development.
  • In its strategic plan for the 2021-2024 period, the Women Enterprise Fund (WEF) is set to disburse Sh9.3 billion.

The empowerment of women is a strategy the government has effectively used to promote the welfare of Kenyans. After all, as often pointed out, channelling resources through women is a proven method for family and community development.

