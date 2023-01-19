Women are equal humans 

Depressing it was to read the story of an Iranian who beheaded his 17-year-old wife and paraded her head in the street.

More heart-wrenching, the court sentenced him to just seven-and-a-half years in prison for the murder and eight months for assault because her parents pardoned him, a freeway given in Iranian law.

Otherwise, he would have been executed. But why allow ‘kangaroo negotiations’ in a capital offence, and one so horrible?

Women and girls are victims of unimaginable horrors. The 1985 rallying call by former US First Lady Hillary Clinton that “human rights are women’s rights and women’s rights are human rights” is yet to hit home.

From Afghanistan to Sudan and Kenya, women and girls are objectified, traded off like livestock, killed as if they are pests and used as pawns to escape hunger and poverty.

The Taliban regime continues to unleash terror on Afghan women—they cannot go to school or parks; neither can they travel for more than 72km without the company of a mahram, a close male family member.

Recently, in Sudan, a 20-year-old woman was sentenced to death by stoning for kissing a man. Her sentence was only reduced to six months on appeal.

Mombasa High Court Judge John Mativo last year ruled that subjecting sexual offenders to mandatory sentencing is unfair, yet harsh penalties in the Sexual Offences Act, 2006, such as life imprisonment for defiling a child of 11 years are meant to deter such offences.

Furthermore, of all the edicts, laws, customary rules and religious protocols, women’s rights and freedoms are the most controlled; they are inefficiently protected or implemented.

But there cannot be such laws as leniency for honour killing a woman; women are equal human beings. Iran should take the cue from Tunisia, which has repealed its Penal Code that spared a rapist prosecution if he married his victim!